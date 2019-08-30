WATCH: Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday Are Truly Living The Nawabi Life On The Sets Of Pati, Patni Aur Woh

After the super success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year, Kartik Aaryan has become almost everyone’s favourite. The actor is bagging back-to-back films in his kitty. This year, he entertained everyone with Luka Chuppi in which he stars alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor will be next seen in Pati, Patni Aur Woh which also stars Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are currently in Lucknow for the shooting of Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Amid the shoot, the actors are making sure they have fun on the sets and wandering around the streets of Lucknow and enjoying the delicacies there. In a video shared by Ananya Panday on her Insta story, the duo can be seen enjoying badaam kulfi together.

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor also shared a photo on his Instagram page as he enjoys the delicacies of Lucknow. Kartik captioned the photo, “Chintu Tyagi on a diet!! Enjoying Lucknow ka laajawaab khana😋

#PatiPatniAurWoh”.

Check out the posts below:

Pati, Patni Aur Woh is being helmed by Mudassar Aziz and it will lhit the screens in December this year.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan will be playing the lead role in a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The first film stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Kartik is also playing the lead role in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Ananya Panday will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter a film titled Khaali Peeli.

