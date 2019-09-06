Rajkummar Rao's Father, Satyapal Yadav Passes Away At The Age Of 60

Rajkummar Rao, who is known for his craft not just in India but all over the world, lost his father Satyapal Yadav who passed away at the age of 60. He was admitted in Medanta Hospital for almost 17 days and took his last breath on Thursday.

The last rights will be performed at Madan Puri cremation ground today in the presence of close friends and family. Rajkummar lost his mother in 2017 and this came as a shock to everyone. In fact, just the after his mother’s demise he came back to work and shot for Newton. Rajkummar then revealed that it was difficult to keep shooting but her mother’s greatest happiness was to see him on stage. Rajkummar’s father was a government employee in the revenue department.

Later, Rajkummar won Screen Award For Best Actor (Critic) for Newton. Rajkummar Rao comes from a middle class family and had his own share of struggles while growing up. He once revealed that his school teachers paid his school fees for two years but he didn’t give up on his dreams. And his dedication and hard work is what got him here! He recently signed a movie opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas which is going to be an adaptation of Man Booker Prize Winner-2008, Aravind Adiga’s ‘The White Tiger’.

