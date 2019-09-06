Actress Anushka Sharma has taken inspiration from her father Ajay Kumar Sharma to promote positivity. She says her father taught her to do the right thing and have compassion as it takes special substance to be compassionate.

“My dad always told me two things – do the right thing always and have compassion in your heart no matter the circumstances. It takes special substance to be compassionate. This world is a circle of life. What goes around comes right back around,” she said.

It takes special substance to be compassionate: Anushka
Anushka Sharma REVEALS About One Advice From Her Dad That Changed Her Life

Anushka, on Friday, released a video property called ‘Happy Tweets’ in which she read out positive tweets on social media.

On the Bollywood front, the 31-year-old actress was last seen on screen in “Zero” alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here