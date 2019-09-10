Chhichhore Box Office (Overseas): Fetching Love In International Market Too!

Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and team have managed to hit the ball out of the park with their latest affair Chhichhore. Backed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, the movie was touted to be boasted of good content but the way it is performing at both domestic and overseas market is quite surprising.

In the domestic market, Chhichhore has garnered an amount of over 44 crores in first 4 days. In overseas too, the movie is performing exceptionally well as it has earned approx 10.30 crores (weekend) till now.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore also features Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Navin Polishetty, Tushar Pandey, Prateik Babbar and Mohammad Samad in key roles.

Overwhelmed by the response, filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari said that he is happy with audience response to his new film “Chhichhore”, but he doesn’t think much about how much money the film will earn.

“All of us are feeling very happy with the kind of love the movie is receiving, and the way people are recommending it to friends and families. It’s a very heartening scene. I don’t think any creator can ask for more. I feel these guys (film’s cast) have put in a lot of hard work and effort during the making the film. The way it has shaped up, I feel really happy for them,” the filmmaker added, while interacting with the media during a theatre visit to promote “Chhichhore”

