Priyanka Chopra Shares Some Interesting Details About Her Hollywood Film With The Office’s Mindy Kaling AKA ‘Kelly Kapoor’

Priyanka Chopra is all geared up as her film ‘The Sky Is Pink‘ is all set to hit the theatre screens tomorrow. This will be her Hindi film after a sabbatical as she was last seen in Jai Gangaajal (2016).

In this duration, PeeCee focused on her American TV series titled Quantico which had 3 seasons. She also had a cameo in a Netflix’s 2019 American rom-com called ‘Isn’t It Romantic’. However, PeeCee is yet to play a full-fledged role in a Hollywood film.

The actress has signed a film alongside The Office star Mindy Kaling, an Indian-American actor. When the news came out, fans were excited about this collaboration. In an interview with PTI, the Mary Kom actress talked about her Hollywood project.

Priyanka Chopra said, “There’s no title for it yet. It’s a buddy comedy for Universal Pictures and Mindy and Dan Gore, who’s written ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’. They are writing it at the moment, so this is going to be a next year thing.”

Well, seeing such spectacular actors in a film is surely going to be a treat to the fans!

Coming to The Sky Is Pink, it is helmed by Shonali Bose and also stars Zaira Wasim, Farhan Akhtar and Rohit Saraf. Her next project is a Netflix Hindi film called ‘White Tiger’ in which she will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao. This is the first time Priyanka and Raj are working together.

Are you planning to watch The Sky Is Pink this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

