Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala & Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman To Clash At The Box Office; Marjaavaan Postpones

In one of those rare occurrences, Ayushmann Khurrana’s Bala and Sunny Singh’s Ujda Chaman have a similar plot revolving around a man who gets bald before the desired age. Both of them were earlier releasing in a week’s gap but now they will clash each other at the box office.

The old release dates of the following films were as follow: Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh’s Marjaavaan and Ujda Chaman was releasing on 8th November, Bala was releasing a week later on 15th November. But there has been a slight change now.

Marjaavaan – Bala has swapped their release dates and now Bala will be coming on 8th November clashing with Ujda Chaman. According to our close source, the makers of Bala didn’t want to risk Ujda Chaman releasing a week before because of a similar plot.

Marjaavaan starring Ritiesh Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh which was slated to release on 8th November has now been postponed by a week. The makers of Marjaavaan have taken the decision to make way for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala for their long-standing relationship with Maddock and Dinesh Vijan. They wish the best for both the films and hope they are loved by the audiences.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Marjaavaan directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, will now release on 15th November 2019.

While on the other hand, producer Dinesh Vijan’s Bala also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Bala revolves around a prematurely balding man, being essayed by Ayushmann.

