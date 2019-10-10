Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff To Shoot Extravaganza Action Sequence Involving 45 Villains & 400 Cars!

Post War’s massive success, all eyes are on the lead actors Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s next project. While Hrithik is said to be working on Krrish 4, Tiger has already moved onto Baaghi 3 which will witness Shraddha Kapoor as his leading lady. The shoot has already begun and it involves 400 cars and 40-45 goons! Here’s all we know about it.

If recent reports are to be believed, Ahmed Khan is currently shooting a high octane action sequence which will witness Tiger fighting as many as 40-45 goons in a car junkyard. A source close to Mumbai Mirror reveals the same as, “It took the team 15 days to get the place ready for the shoot. The scene is an important part of the narrative and has been choreographed by action directors Ram and Lakshman, and Ahmed. By the end of the scene, Tiger crushes most of the cars.”

Wow! While War was one extravaganza treat, clearly Tiger is all set with another and we can’t wait!

Adding onto the good news, the report further reveals details regarding Riteish Deshmukh’s character. Deshmukh, who’s playing the role of Tiger’s brother, will be seen donning the cop avatar.

The current schedule is said to wrap up by Friday, post which the team will move to Serbia for a 40-day schedule, post which they’ll be shooting in Delhi and Agra.

TV actress Ankita Lokhande who made her debut with Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is also a part of Baaghi 3.

In the film, Ankita essays the role of Shraddha Kapoor’s sister.

Exressing happiness on bagging the role, Ankita said: “I am extremely excited to work on Baaghi 3. This is my second film in Bollywood, and with Sajid Sir who has given multiple blockbusters which makes it so exciting.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!