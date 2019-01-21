Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi First Review OUT: “Will Burn In The Heart Of India Forever”

Debutante director and ace performer Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming historical biopic Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi that tells story of our country’s fierce and headstrong warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai of Jhansi and her fight for Independent india.

Recently a special screening of Manikarnika was kept for Kangana’s guru Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in Mumbai which was attended by the entire star cast including musical trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy, lyricist Prasoon Joshi and Fashion designer Neeta Lulla along with producer Kamal Jain’s family.

Impressed by Kangana’s acting in Manikarnika and the entire film, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has praised the movie on his official twitter handle.

He has said, “Manikarnika will burn in the heart of India forever”.

Further appreciating the film he has also mentioned, “It epitomizes valour, commitment and passion of an Indian woman who left a mark on the nation’s history and it’s struggle for freedom. This wonderful work of Indian cinema instills immense national pride. Congratulations !”.

There was also a screening of Manikarnika in Delhi at Rashtrapati Bhavan for ex deputy Chief minister Lal Krishna Advani and honourable president Ram Nath Kovind along with other dignitaries who have lauded and complimented the film and Kangana’s direction skills in her directorial debut and even felicitated her which was a surreal moment for her.

Manikarnika produced by Zee Studios in association with Kamal Jain, releases on 25th January 2019 simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages nation wide.

