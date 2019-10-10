Jimmy Fallon REACTS To Priyanka Chopra’s The Sky Is Pink Being The First Bollywood Film To Be Promoted on His Show!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has left no stone unturned in promoting her next release, The Sky Is Pink. The actress made her way to the Jimmy Fallon’s show Tonight’s Show With Jimmy Fallon making it the very first Bollywood movie ever to be promoted on the show.

Yesterday, when Koimoi gave out the news, Jimmy Fallon himself shared and reacted to it and here is what the chat show host had to say. “Really?!?! Well – let’s change that. Who’s next? Thank you, Priyanka,” he wrote.

Check out his quote below:

Really?!?! Well – let’s change that. Who’s next? Thank you, Priyanka. https://t.co/R9NXy4ZgYm — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) October 9, 2019

Well, we will have to wait to see who’s the next. Meanwhile, we wonder what Priyanka has to say about this.

In the past Priyanka has appeared on the show 5 times to promote her TV series Quantico and her several Hollywood projects. This was the very first time that she was representing a Hindi film making the industry proud.

A source close to the team told a web portal, “PC has been on this show five times earlier when she was promoting her music album, her TV show, and her Hollywood projects. But this is the first time that a Bollywood film will be promoted on Fallon’s show! Beginning with the world premiere at TIFF, Priyanka has been on a whirlwind tour across Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Delhi, and Mumbai to promote the film. There are going to be more appearances in the days to come.”

The Sky Is Pink is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary’s life who was born with an immune-deficiency disorder and died at the age of 18. the film traces her family and what the went through. It stars Priyanka, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in pivotal parts.

Directed by Shonali Bose, The Sky Is Pink set to release on October 11

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!