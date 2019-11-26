Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently confessed that they’re dating and the Internet can’t stop gushing over the adorable couple. Starting from the promotions of Housefull 4, one could notice them staying together all the time, be it for media interviews or pictures. Now, in a recent interview, Kriti and Pulkit Samrat indulge in a fun banter over who’s been ditched in love previously.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, the cast of Pagalpanti including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Urvashi Rautela along with Kriti and Pulkit were asked if they’ve ever been ditched in love previously. The question was in accordance to the lyrics of their song Tum Par Hum Hai Atke which goes, “Bachke rehna pyaar me pad jaye na tumko fatke”. While discussing about the same, Kriti tells Pulkit, “Teko bohot pade hai yaar (laughing).”

Soon after, Pulkit responds, “Mereko toh pad rahe hai,” furthermore teasing Kriti who hits him. The duo could furthermore be seen involving into some cute PDA as they were caught holding hands in between the interview, and honestly, we can’t get over them.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Meanwhile, both were recently seen in Pagalpanti which released last Friday. The movie failed to attract the audiences to the ticket windows and has been declared as Flop.

Kriti Kharbanda was also recently involved ina controversy over opting out of Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre. Many speculated that issues with the makers was the primary reason behind the aforesaid, but later the makers cleared the air with their official tweet that read that the decision was mutual and in good faith.

