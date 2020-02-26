Kaamyaab Song Tim Tim Tim Out! Bappi Lahiri’s Groovy Number & Sanjay Mishra’s New Avatar Is The Perfect Combination

The trailer of Kaamyaab has garnered immense appreciation for showcasing the bitter-sweet journey of a character actor – SUDHEER, essayed by Sanjay Mishra. The all-new track ‘Tim Tim Tim’ from the film is out now and bringing the retro back, the song is a tribute to character artists of Bollywood!

The makers today released the original track titled ‘Tim Tim Tim’ and its already receiving all the praises for its quirky lyrics and retro music. The track has been sung by iconic musician Bappi Lahiri and composed by Rachita Arora. The lyrics have been penned by Neeraj Pandey, arranged by Firoz Khan. Hardik Mehta, the director of the film has rendered the backing vocals and its been mixed and mastered by Shadab Rayeen at New Edge.

At a time when old tracks are being remixed, this original lively track featured in the trailer takes one back to the retro era and makes the storyline even more intriguing such that we are already awaiting the release of the film!

Red Chillies Entertainment is all set to bring ‘Kaamyaab’ to the mainstream audiences in India. Sanjay Mishra’s character and the narrative of ‘extra se extraordinary’ is what is making us all await the heartwarming tale of character artists, with all our hearts!

The film stars Sanjay Mishra, Deepak Dobriyal along with Sarika Singh in pivotal roles and is helmed by debutant director Hardik Mehta. The film has already received love from International audiences at the different International film festivals and is all se to enthrall the nation with its narrative now.

The makers also recently released an interesting video of with Sanjay mishra engaging in spoken word poetry titled “Character Actor Hu Main” which was widely viewed and became a strong note for the entire subject that the movie brings forth.

Kaamyaab is produced by Gauri Khan, Manish Mundra and Gaurav Verma. The film is a Drishyam Films production presented by Red Chillies Entertainment and is slated to release on March 6th 2020.

