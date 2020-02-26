Amitabh Bachchan Has An Intriguing Way To Keep Up With Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Enormous’ Talent

The awaited trio Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan with the complete team of Brahmastra has been busy finishing the final schedule of the film in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan who is super active on social media has taken the moment to express his love for Ranbir and also appreciated the efforts that he puts into ace his work.

Amitabh Bachchan shared some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film where the team is shooting right now. The BTS pictures features Amitabh, Ranbir and Ayan in most of them. While sharing how it’s an early day for the team, and how hard-working Ranbir is he said that he will need four of him to keep up with the young actor’s energy.

Sharing the pictures he wrote, “T 3452 – .. work starts early .. like 6 am .. rehearsing, blocking and then shooting it .. with one of my favourites .. I need 4 of those s to keep up with his enormous talent .. !!”

I need 4 of those🪑s to keep up with his enormous talent .. !! pic.twitter.com/7m3Noaa7pT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 25, 2020

The pictures have a set up that looks like a village with many rural props around. Big B in his daily blog shared a picture with Ayan and wrote, “A day of early starts .. 5 am .. on set to block by 7 am .. shoot it by 9 am .. and just got back .. .. with the favourite Ranbir .. … more later .. its at 5 am again tomorrow .”

Brahmastra has been in the making for eternity now. The film that has been postponed twice is now set to hit the theaters on December 4 2020.

