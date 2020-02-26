Is Aashiqui 3 Really Happening? Aditya Roy Kapur Is Spilling The Beans

Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani starrer Malang fared reasonably well as compared to other much-hyped releases of 2020. The film marked the second collaboration between Aditya and director Mohit Suri after the success of Aashiqui 2. Recently, the reports had it that the duo is teaming up once for Aashiqui 3, which sparked excitement amongst masses.

Now, as per the latest report in E Times, the 34-year-old actor has cleared the air on such speculations and termed them as just ‘rumours’. He added that he is unaware of such project and one must ask director Mohit Suri regarding it.

Meanwhile, in order to fit into his role in Malang, actor Aditya Roy Kapur needed to transform his physical appearance. In the trailer and promos of the film, he can be seen flaunting his muscular body, and Aditya says it was not easy for him to bring about the changes in his body.

“(Director) Mohit Suri and I were clear that there will be two different looks, and the character had to go through both mental and physical transformation. Changing physicality actually started changing my state of mind as well, and helped me find the character. All the people I consulted told me that when you’re building muscles, you need eight to 12 weeks completely off everything else when you are training. We started the shoot with the younger portion (of the character), which required me to be lean. I psyched myself to hit the gym even though we were shooting for 12 to 14 hours,” Aditya told IANS.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!