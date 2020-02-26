Ram Gopal Varma Takes Yet Another Dig At PM Narendra Modi & Donald Trump – This Time It’s At The Indian Economy!

Ram Gopal Varma has been quite active on social media these days, expressing his political views quite openly. When US President Donald Trump arrived in the country, RGV had a rather amusing take to his speech. Now, the filmmaker is back to taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi and this time, it has everything to do with the Indian Economy.

RGV took to his Twitter handle, and took a dig at the crowd of one lakh who went to witness his speech. While in his earlier tweet, he mentioned how PM Modi should have taken Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s help to increase the crowd to 1 crore through visual effects, this time he mentioned the conversation that could have taken place between the two.

“Trump : MR.Modi you told me 70 lakh people will come to see me and there’s only 1 lakh. Modi: Mr.Trumpie Like1 dollar is 70 rs 1 Gujarati is equal to 70 Americans,” he tweeted.

Check out his post below:

His earlier tweet too remained on the similar lines that read, “The @realDonaldTrump should request @ssrajamouli to use his wizard CG multiplication techniques and make the 1 lakh people in Ahmedabad look like 1 crore and give that video as a gift to Trump”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump in his speech raved about the culture and traditions of India. He also went onto mention about the craze that citizens till date have for Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

“This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay,” Trump said.

He also went praises for Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, along with leaders like Swami Vivekananda.

