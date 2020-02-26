Forensic Update: Tovino Thomas & Mamta Mohandas’s Crime Thriller Gets Its Release Date

Post garnering phenomenal response for his last release Edakkad Battalion 06, which released in October last year, Mollywood heartthrob Tovino Thomas is all set to kickstart 2020 on a good note with Forensic. The crime thriller which happens to be one of the most awaited releases of the year has been in talks since its inception.

The latest news related to Tovino Thomas starrer is, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date of the film. He tweeted, “FORENSIC has cleared the censors with U/A certification! All Geared up for

28th Feb 2020!!Book your tickets..Grab your seats..It’s going to be an awesome ride.”

Forensic has Tovino Thomas as Samuel John Kattookaran, who is Medico-Legal Advisor by profession at Kerala Police Forensic Lab.

The crime thriller has actress Mamta Mohandas playing Rithika Xavier an IPS officer by profession.

The lead duo of Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in the crime thriller will be seen on a chase to nab a serial killer on a killing spree.

Forensic also has Reba Monica John, Pratap K Pothen, Saiju Kurup, Renji Panicker along with others in pivotal roles.

Forensic is been helmed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan. The crime thriller is produced by Siju Mathew and Navis Xaviour under Juvis Production Company.

