Bhoot Box Office Day 5: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Remains Fair on Tuesday

Bhoot Box Office Day 5: It was fair on Tuesday as 2.10 crores came in. The film had collected 2.32 crores on Monday so the drop was minimal. Ideally, the numbers should have been much closer to the Monday collections and stayed over 2.25 crores at least but still Tuesday numbers are not bad.

Now it has to be seen if there would be further drops evidenced today and tomorrow. For Friday to stay at least over the 1 crore mark, and hence allow the lifetime of this Vicky Kaushal starrer to stay over 30 crores, the numbers need to be stable during rest of the week.

So far, the Karan Johar production has collected 20.78 crores and it would be low costs and recovery through satellite and digital that would eventually allow this one to be a plus affair.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!