The Kapil Sharma Show: Not Kapil Sharma, THIS Man Writes Jokes On Archana Puran Singh!

The Kapil Sharma Show has made its place in every household. Host Kapil along with his gang of comedians including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Simona Chakravarty appear every weekend with celebrities and take their viewers on joyful rides. Another highlight of the show remains to be the punches on Archana Puran Singh and how sportingly she takes it. But do you know who’s responsible for it?

Recently, the revelation has been made by the special guest Archana herself. It all began with a behind the scene video that she shared on her Instagram. It showcased Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Anubhav Sinha who appeared on the show to promote their upcoming flick, Thappad. While interacting with them on camera, Singh came across the director of The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed that it is him who is responsible for all the jokes cracked on her.

In the video, Archana Puran Singh could be heard saying, “Sabse badmaas hai ye jo director hai na humare… matlab mere against jitney bhi punches hai na, inhi ki badolat hai saare”

Meanwhile, the Kapil Sharma Show special guest could also be seen praising Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha for coming up with such a subject. She went onto mention how there are really less film trailers that give her goosebumps and Thappad is one of them.

“All the best for your film, I truly was moved to see the trailer of your film,” said Archana Puran Singh to Thappad director Anubhav Sinha.

The film also stars Dia Mirza, Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles and is scheduled for a release this Friday.

