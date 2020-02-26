Koimoi Musically Recommends ‘Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai’ From ‘Chhichhore’: This One Is For All The Parents

Koimoi Musically Recommends Song: Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai

Movie: Chhichhore

Year: 2019

Lyrics: Amitabh Bhattacharya

Singer: K.K

Music: Pritam

It’s a common perception that modern music is not that meaningful. There’s more emphasis on sound and beats and very less on words and melody. And it’s true to a large extent as well.

But there are a lot of hidden gems in today’s time as well which no one has brought to your attention and we will do it. One such Bollywood song which released last year but didn’t become popular enough is Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai from Chhichhore.

In the film, Kal Ki Hi Baat Hai plays at a very significant moment and takes you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. The actors Sushant Singh Rajput & Shraddha Kapoor have done incredibly well showing those emotions onscreen.

All of you who have kids – infants or grown-ups. No Matter. Complete your responsibilities for the day and listen to this gem of a song once. Its simple and beautiful lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya will play with the chords of your heart and its melody will bring your softer side out. KK’s vocals are just perfect for the song and with every high and low note he takes, it makes you feel that emotion. The song is so emotionally charging that it will bring all those memories back right in front of your eyes. The sweet memories when your baby arrived in your life.

Read the lyrics of the song below:

Kal ki hi baat hai,

Baahon mein pehli baar aaya tha tu…

Jinse anjaan tha,

Wo saare jazbaat laaya tha tu.

Muskaano mein teri lipti thi saugaate,

Honthon pe khamoshi aankhon mein hazaar baatein,

Viraane mein bahaar laaya tha tu…

Baahon mein pehli baar aaya tha tu…

Kal ki hi baat hai…

Honge mere acche karam,

Jinka sila yun mila…

Kaabil tere tha main nahi,

Phir bhi mujhe tu mila…

Tere aage lagte hain bemaane sab naate..

Jis tarah suraj ke tewaz mein tamaam raatein…

Kahaan se itna pyaar laaya tha tu,

Baahon mein pehli baar aaya tha tu…

