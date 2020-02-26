Hina Khan’s Royal Blue Lehenga Is A Must Have For All The Ladies On A Sangeet Night!

Hina Khan never fails to amaze us with her beautiful appearances. She never fails to give fashion goals to her fans. The actress is currently in Goa where she attended a friend’s wedding. The Hacked actress took to her Twitter page to share photos and we are impressed with her wedding looks!

Last evening, Hina Khan shared a few pictures donning a royal blue lehenga with an embellished blouse and teamed it with a sheer dupatta. Coming to her jewellery, Khan wore a pretty golden choker, stud earrings, golden bangles in her left hand and a big, floral finger-ring. The actress opted for a nude make-up look, smokey eyes and filled-in brows and hair tied in a lower bun. The former Bigg Boss contestant rounded her entire look by carrying a golden potli bag.

Check out the photos below:

Well, yet again Hina has won us with her simple yet elegant style and fashion sense and this lehenga is apt for the wedding season!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which also starred Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra. She will be next seen in a horror film alongside Kushal Tandon that is titled as ‘Unlock‘. The film will be streaming on Zee5 from March 13, 2020.

