Narivetta, starring Tovino Thomas, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, and others, recently completed a month in theatres, and it was clearly evident that the film has lost its steam. It is in the final stage of its theatrical run, and with dismal numbers coming in, the film has lost the chance of surpassing Maranamass and becoming the 6th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 31 days!

Reception of the film

Directed by Anuraj Manohar, the Mollywood action drama was theatrically released on May 23, 2025. Upon its release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Apart from the story and performances, the film was praised for its technical aspects, like cinematography and editing. This positivity helped it stay in theatres for over four weeks.

How much did Narivetta earn at the Indian box office in 31 days?

Narivetta earned just 9 lakh during the 5th weekend, pushing the 31-day collection to 18.33 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection is 21.62 crores. From here, it won’t be able to do much and will most probably quit theatres by this Friday.

Tovino Thomas’ film will fail to beat Maranamass

With 18.33 crores already in the kitty, Narivetta is very close to Basil Joseph’s Maranamass, which did a business of 18.77 crore net in India. Though the difference between the two is just 44 lakh, the Tovino Thomas starrer won’t cover the distance due to its slow pace.

Currently, the action drama is the 7th highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2025 among Mollywood releases so far, and will end its run in the same position.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Thudarum – 122 crores L2: Empuraan – 106.64 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana – 44.27 crores Officer On Duty – 31.60 crores Rekhachithram – 27 crores Maranamass – 18.77 crores Narivetta – 18.33 crores Prince And Family – 17.06 crores Padakkalam – 16.73 crores Bazooka – 13.86 crores

