Ajay Devgn’s Chanakya Directed By Neeraj Pandey To Go On Floors In October

Ajay Devgn’s list of films to release in the coming years is long and the star is busy finishing the projects. Meanwhile, the recent update is that the Ajay starrer period drama Chanakya to be directed by Neeraj Pandey is set to go on floors in October this year and confirming the same is Neeraj who has spilled beans over his next project.

Chanakya starring Ajay Devgn is a period drama based on the master economist known to be the royal advisor to the first Mauryan emperor Chandragupt. This will be the first time the actor and the director is collaborating.

Neeraj while talking about the film and when it will go on floors, in an interview with PTI said, “The film is going on floors in October. Right now we are working hard on the project. I don’t have any expectations before starting a project as I believe in doing our best. That’s what the focus will be even with this film.”

For the unversed, Neeraj is the name behind successful Bollywood films Special 26, A Wednesday, Baby and MS Dhoni.

“It is an out and out period film. This will be new for me. We are going back to the Mauryan era, in ancient India. I hope it’s exciting and interesting for the audience. Work is on in full swing, we are right now prepping for it,” the filmmaker added.

Apart from Chanakya, it was said that the director is also making a biopic on Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But he has denied doing anything of those sorts. Meanwhile, Neeraj is gearing up for the release of his big web series Special Ops that he has made for the web platform Hotstar.

