Thala61: Post Valimai, Thala Ajith’s Next To Be Bankrolled By Sun Pictures Banner?

Kollywood superstar Thala Ajith who is on high phase in his career post delivering two back-to-back blockbuster hits in the form of Viswasam and Nerakonda Paarvai last year is all busy these days with Valimai. The star actor who was recently in headlines following an injury on the sets of the action thriller is now in news following his next.

As per a recent report from timesofindia.com, Thala Ajith’s next which has been tentatively titled as #Thala61 by fans will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures Banner.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers. Apart from that, the director for #Thala61 too is yet to be confirmed.

About Sun Pictures banner, the production house which has bankrolled some of the biggest films projects in Kollywood like Enthiran aka Robot, Sarkar, Petta among others is currently producing Siruthai Siva’s Annaatthe which has Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in lead.

Whereas talking about Thala Ajith’s Valimai, the actor in the action thriller will be seen as an honest police officer.

The Thala Ajith starrer is been bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP.

It is for the second time where the actor-director-producer trio of Ajith Kumar, H.Vinot and Boney Kapoor will team up for a film project post-Nerkonda Paarvai.

