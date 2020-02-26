WHAT! Deepak Dobriyal Turned Down Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai & Here’s Why

When Deepak Dobriyal played the villain in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 2, fans were expecting to see more of Dobriyal in Salman Khan’s films. So it does not come as a shocker when the Hindi Medium actor revealed that he was approached for Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. But what does come as a shocker is that Deepak has revealed that he had to turn down the film!

But hold on. Before you get your horses running, the reason behind Deepak rejecting the film is not what you are thinking. Deepak has revealed that though he was interested in taking up Radhe, he had to let go of the film owing to date issues. Deepak, who had also played Salman’s on-screen best friend in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo has been quoted by PTI saying, “We were going to collaborate on ‘Radhe’ but I couldn’t be part of it due to date issues. It was a positive role. It would be unfair now to talk about the role. We couldn’t adjust the dates as I had the promotions of ‘Angrezi Medium’ and then another film of mine got pushed so things didn’t work out.”

Opening up on his bond with bollywood’s bhaijaan, Deepak said, “During ‘Dabangg 2‘ we were cordial but then we started getting along towards the end of the film. Then during ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo‘ we became good friends as we were working for a year and half on the film. We would play football, cricket, table tennis, swimming, we would talk a lot. It was great fun.”

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is being directed by Prabhdheva and will be produced by Sohail Khan. The film will feature Salman Khan, Jackie Shroff, Randeep Hooda and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, Angrezi Medium will feature Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madaan and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles among others.

