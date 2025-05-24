Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi led Bhool Chuk Maaf is on a winning streak at the Indian box office. The sci-fi romantic drama surpassed expectations on its opening day. It has witnessed another big rise in collections on Saturday. Karan Sharma’s directorial has axed the lifetime earnings of as many as 8 Bollywood films of 2025. Scroll below for day 2 early trends!

How much did Bhool Chuk Maaf earn on day 2?

Rajkummar Rao’s film arrived in a direct box office clash with Kesari Veer and Kapkapiii, which also released in theatres on May 23, 2025. As per early trends, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 9-10 crores. It witnessed an impressive rise of 25-38% compared to 7.20 crores garnered on the opening day.

The pre-release hype was low and the advance booking figures hinted at a decent opening weekend. But thanks to the promotional offers, Bhool Chuk Maaf has been successful in driving audience to theatres in large numbers. The overall box office collections after the first two days will stand somewhere between 16.20-17.20 crore net.

Take a look at the Bhool Chuk Maaf daily box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 7.20 crores

Day 2: 9-10 crores

Total: 16.20-17.20 crore

Axes 8 Bollywood films of 2025

Within 48 hours of its theatrical release, Bhool Chuk Maaf has surpassed the lifetime collections of as many as 8 Bollywood releases of 2025. It left behind Phule (6.45 crores), Azaad (7.61 crores), Loveyapa (7.69 crores), Ground Zero (7.77 crores), Mere Husband Ki Biwi (12.25 crores), The Bhootnii (12.43 crores), Badass Ravi Kumar (13.78 crores), Crazxy (14.03 crores).

Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will soon enter the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025. It needs over 33.97 crores to beat Deva and enter the list.

Take a look at the highest Bollywood grossers of 2025 here.

