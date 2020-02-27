Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office Day 6: Stays Low On Wednesday

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Box Office: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar starrer is turning out to be an ordinary fare at the box office. After a good opening day followed by decent growth over the weekend, the film has been falling during the weekdays.

On Wednesday, the film went under the 3 crores mark and brought in 2.75 crores*. These are not the kind of weekday numbers that one expected from the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer and now it is a given that on the second Friday, the film will fall even further.

So far, the Aanand L. Rai production has collected 42.35 crores* and the first week collections would fall short of the 45 crores mark. Considering the fact that Ayushmann Khurrana’s last two releases Dream Girl and Bala has managed over 40 crores in the opening weekend itself, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is indeed an under-performer at the box office.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!