Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan’s Chennai Express (2013) To Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh (2019) – Take A Look At Koimoi’s Super-Duper Hits

Apart from Flop, Losing, Average, Plus, Hit and Super Hit, we recently introduced a Super-Duper Hit term and films like Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh, have successfully qualified for it. Let's take a look into a more detailed description.

Super-Duper Hit could be described as a prestigious term or status of a film, which is used in Koimoi’s verdict and profitable list, for a particular films’ monumental run. There are two basic conditions that need to be fulfilled to get eligible for this special verdict. The first one is that the film needs to earn an ROI (Return On Investment) of 200% or above and the second one, the film needs to earn 100 crores or more.

According to the aforementioned conditions, below is the list of Super-Duper Hits based on Koimoi’s profitable list (since 2013):

