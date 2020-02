Kabir Singh Box Office: Check Out The Daily Breakdown Of Shahid Kapoor’s Game Changer

Kabir Singh Box Office: Apart from Uri: The Surgical Strike, one film that surprised big time last year is none other than Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh. Contrary to its controversial content, the film enjoyed a box office run, which was hardly dreamt by anyone. It went onto become Shahid Kapoor’s solo highest grosser.

Right from the opening day, Kabir Singh took theatres by storm and further faired tremendously well during weekdays. It wrapped up its lifetime at a whopping sum of 278.24 crores. Apart from its commercial success, the film is also amongst the most critically acclaimed ones of the year.

Let’s take a look at Kabir Singh’s daily breakdown at box office:

Day 1- 20.21 crores

Day 2- 22.71 crores

Day 3- 27.91 crores

First weekend- 70.83 crores

Day 4- 17.54 crores

Day 5- 16.53 crores

Day 6- 15.91 crores

Day 7- 13.61 crores

First week- 134.42 crores

Day 8- 12.21 crores

Day 9- 17.10 crores

Day 10- 17.84 crores

Day 11- 9.07 crores

Day 12- 8.31 crores

Day 13- 7.53 crores

Day 14- 6.72 crores

Second week- 213.20 crores

Day 15- 5.40 crores

Day 16- 7.51 crores

Day 17- 9.61 crores

Day 18- 4.25 crores

Day 19- 3.20

Day 20- 3.11

Day 21- 3.32 crores

Third week- 249.60 crores

Day 22- 2.54 crores

Day 23- 3.75 crores

Day 24- 4.05 crores

Day 25- 1.65 crores

Day 26- 1.60 crores

Day 27- 1.55 crores

Day 28- 1.52 crores

Fourth week- 266.26 crores

Day 29- 1.03 crores

Day 30- 1.65 crores

Day 31- 2.30 crores

Day 32- 0.82 crores

Day 33- 0.82 crores

Day 34- 0.77 crores

Day 35- 0.71 crores

Fifth week- 274.36 crores

Day 36- 0.35 crores

Day 37- 0.55 crores

Day 38- 0.70 crores

Day 39- 0.28 crores

Day 40- 0.28 crores

Day 41- 0.28 crores

Day 42- 0.27 crores

Sixth week- 277.07 crores

Day 43- 0.13 crores

Day 44- 0.21 crores

Day 45- 0.33 crores

Day 46- 0.13 crores

Day 47- 0.13 crores

Day 48- 0.12 crores

Day 49- 0.12 crores

Seventh week- 278.24 crores

Lifetime- 278.24 crores

