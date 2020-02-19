Koimoi Audience Poll 2019 WINNERS Full List: From Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh, Rani Mukerji To Uri – FULL List Of Winners

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: The poll has come to an end, winners have been announced. From Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh to Uri: The Surgical Strike and Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2, here’s who all won big in the annual audience poll conducted by Koimoi.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh topped the list with 4 awards in its kitty. Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha led Section 375 and Akshay Kumar led Kesari, Good Newwz tied with 3 awards each. Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man grabbed 2 awards.

Let’s take a look at the list of the winners:

Category



Winner



Best Film



Kabir Singh



Best Actor



Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)



Best Actress



Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)



Best Direction



Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)



Best Production Design



Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray (Kesari)



Best Visual Effects



Saaho Best Fashion Hunk



Shah Rukh Khan



Best Supporting Actor



Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)



Best Supporting Actress



Nora Fatehi (Batla House)



Best Actor With A Difference



Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)



Best Actress With A Difference



Meera Chopra (Section 375)



Best Direction With A Difference



Ajay Bahl (Section 375)



Best Debutant



Siddhanth Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)



Best Debutante

Shreya Dhanwanthary (Why Cheat India)

Best Actor (Web Series)





Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)



Best Actress (Web Series)



Surveen Chawla (Sacred Games 2)



Best Child Artist



Riva Arora (Uri: The Surgical Strike)



Best Action Movie



War Best Dance Track



Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)



Best Scene



Climax Fight (Kesari)



Best Music Album



Kabir Singh



Best Playback Singer (Male)



Arijit Singh (Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage – Kabir Singh)



Best Playback Singer (Female)



Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade (Ghar More Pardesiya - Kalank)



Best Villain



Sudeep (Dabangg 3)



Best Poster



Kesari Best Trailer



Good Newwz



Best Hollywood Film



Avengers: Endgame



Best Web Series



The Family Man



Best Filmy Diva



Kiara Advani



Best Comic Character



Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)



Best Recreated Song



Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)



