Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: The poll has come to an end, winners have been announced. From Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh to Uri: The Surgical Strike and Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2, here’s who all won big in the annual audience poll conducted by Koimoi.

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh topped the list with 4 awards in its kitty.  Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha led Section 375 and Akshay Kumar led Kesari, Good Newwz tied with 3 awards each. Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man grabbed 2 awards. 

 

Let’s take a look at the list of the winners:

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019 WINNERS Full List: From Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh, Rani Mukerji To Uri – FULL List Of Winners
Category

Winner
Best Film

Kabir Singh
Best Actor

Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)
Best Actress

Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)
Best Direction

Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Best Production Design

Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray (Kesari)
Best Visual Effects

Saaho
Best Fashion Hunk

Shah Rukh Khan
Best Supporting Actor

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)
Best Supporting Actress

Nora Fatehi (Batla House)
Best Actor With A Difference

Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)
Best Actress With A Difference

Meera Chopra (Section 375)
Best Direction With A Difference

Ajay Bahl (Section 375)
Best Debutant

Siddhanth Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
Best Debutante
Shreya Dhanwanthary (Why Cheat India)
Best Actor (Web Series)


Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)
Best Actress (Web Series)

Surveen Chawla (Sacred Games 2)
Best Child Artist

Riva Arora (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Best Action Movie

War
Best Dance Track

Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)
Best Scene

Climax Fight (Kesari)
Best Music Album

Kabir Singh
Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh (Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage – Kabir Singh)
Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade (Ghar More Pardesiya - Kalank)
Best Villain

Sudeep (Dabangg 3)
Best Poster

Kesari
Best Trailer

Good Newwz
Best Hollywood Film

Avengers: Endgame
Best Web Series

The Family Man
Best Filmy Diva

Kiara Advani
Best Comic Character

Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)
Best Recreated Song

Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)

