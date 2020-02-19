Koimoi Audience Poll 2019 WINNERS Full List: From Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh, Rani Mukerji To Uri – FULL List Of Winners

Koimoi Audience Poll 2019: The poll has come to an end, winners have been announced. From Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh to Uri: The Surgical Strike and Rani Mukerji in Mardaani 2, here’s who all won big in the annual audience poll conducted by Koimoi.
Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh topped the list with 4 awards in its kitty. Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha led Section 375 and Akshay Kumar led Kesari, Good Newwz tied with 3 awards each. Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man grabbed 2 awards.
Let’s take a look at the list of the winners:
|Category
|Winner
|Best Film
|Kabir Singh
|Best Actor
|Shahid Kapoor (Kabir Singh)
|Best Actress
|Rani Mukerji (Mardaani 2)
|Best Direction
|Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
|Best Production Design
|Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray (Kesari)
|Best Visual Effects
|Saaho
|Best Fashion Hunk
|Shah Rukh Khan
|Best Supporting Actor
|Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)
|Best Supporting Actress
|Nora Fatehi (Batla House)
|Best Actor With A Difference
|Akshaye Khanna (Section 375)
|Best Actress With A Difference
|Meera Chopra (Section 375)
|Best Direction With A Difference
|Ajay Bahl (Section 375)
|Best Debutant
|Siddhanth Chaturvedi (Gully Boy)
|Best Debutante
|Shreya Dhanwanthary (Why Cheat India)
|Best Actor (Web Series)
|Manoj Bajpayee (The Family Man)
|Best Actress (Web Series)
|Surveen Chawla (Sacred Games 2)
|Best Child Artist
|Riva Arora (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
|Best Action Movie
|War
|Best Dance Track
|Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)
|Best Scene
|Climax Fight (Kesari)
|Best Music Album
|Kabir Singh
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Arijit Singh (Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage – Kabir Singh)
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade (Ghar More Pardesiya - Kalank)
|Best Villain
|Sudeep (Dabangg 3)
|Best Poster
|Kesari
|Best Trailer
|Good Newwz
|Best Hollywood Film
|Avengers: Endgame
|Best Web Series
|The Family Man
|Best Filmy Diva
|Kiara Advani
|Best Comic Character
|Diljit Dosanjh (Good Newwz)
|Best Recreated Song
|Shaitan Ka Saala (Housefull 4)
