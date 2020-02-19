Valimai: Thala Ajith Injured On Sets Of The Film While Performing A Bike Sequence, Fans Trend #GetWellSoonTHALA

Post delivering two blockbuster hits in 2019 with Viswasam and Nerkonda Paarvai, Kollywood superstar Thala Ajith is all busy these days with the shoot of his much-awaited film, Valimai. The Thala Ajith starrer which went on the floors last year in December is one of the most anticipated releases of 2020 in the Tamil film industry.

The latest news related to Thala Ajith is while performing a bike sequence the actor suffered a minor injury. Despite being injured, the star actor being a thorough professional that he is, didn’t want the shooting schedule to be delayed. Hence, he continued the shoot with his injury and completed the Chennai schedule on time.

The news of the actor getting injured didn’t take much time to spread among the fans of Thala Ajith. Following which the actor’s fans took to twitter to pass get well soon messages with #GetWellSoonTHALA.

Here are some adorable messages that the actor’s beloved fans had for him:

#GetWellSoonTHALA

unga #Valimai-ya Paaka We are waiting "Never Ever Give Up"- THALA

❣️❣️❣️🤗 pic.twitter.com/LzhLIj4M2g — Ultimate King Sk (@UltimateKingsk2) February 19, 2020

THALA Suffered Minor injuries While Shooting For a Bike Stunt💔 With his bruises he continued the shoot & Only after the wrap he visited the doctor!!!#GetWellSoonTHALA ❤️#Valimai pic.twitter.com/etTnOyZzZH — Lokesh Kumaran (@Thala_Loki16) February 19, 2020

Without Dupe The Only Actor Dedicated Himself For Each Nd Every Role..

Proud To be a #THALA Fan #GetWellSoonTHALA pic.twitter.com/JhLUiIBonO — Thala Karthick (@Thalakarthick06) February 19, 2020

Talking about Valimai, Ajith is playing the role of a Police officer in the action thriller.

The Thala Ajith starrer is been bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects LLP. It is for the second time where the actor-director-producer trio of Ajith Kumar, H.Vinot and Boney Kapoor will team up for a film project post-Nerkonda Paarvai.

Thala Ajith’s action thriller is slated to hit big screens this year on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

