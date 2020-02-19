Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Rubbishes Shefali Jariwala’s Claim Of Asim Riaz Hitting On Her

Bigg Boss 13 may have come to an end, but the news around the Salman Khan hosted reality show refuses to stop making rounds. While contestants like Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Asim Riaz headlined the show, the chemistry between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana was highly spoken about. So it was natural for shock waves to rise through Bigg Boss fans when Shefali Jhariwala confessed to Asim Riaz trying to woe her and hit on her!

Post her eviction from the Bigg Boss house, the Kanta Laga girl made a shocking confession that despite knowing the fact that she was much older to Asim and was a married woman, Asim Riaz did try to hit on her. Shefali further went on to say that though Asim never tried anything as such in a very direct manner, all the contestants of the Bigg Boss house had sensed what he was up to.

Now, Himanshi Khurana, whom Asim had proposed inside the Bigg Boss house during the connection week has shut all claims by Shefali, calling them baseless. Speaking to Pinkvilla, Himanshi said, “There was nothing like that. I don’t know why she said that and why she felt that way. Only she knows. I really respect her because my bond with her was good. I was actually trapped between Asim and her because my bonding with both was strong. I was acting as a glue between them. They already had differences but were good to each other because of me. About the hitting part, it never happened and I am more close to Asim, so I will be a little more concerned about him. But one thing I can say certainly that the thing Shefali said never happened. I am speechless.”

Well, that’s quite a revelation from Himanshi’s side. We can only wonder what Shefali would have to say to this statement now.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!