D40 Motion Poster: Dhanush Looks Massy & Classy As A Gangster Armed With Guns

Post setting box office ablaze last year with Asuran, multiple times National award-winning superstar Dhanush kickstarted 2020 on a good note by delivering Pattas. The actor is all set to rule the hearts for the second time this year, but this time with a twist. The talented actor will be playing a gangster in his upcoming release that has been tentatively titled D40.

It was this evening when the Kollywood superstar unveiled the first motion poster from the gangster flick. Dhanush along with the motion poster posted a caption that read: “#D40 motion poster https://youtu.be/PatIIw6AhdM a @karthiksubbaraj padam @Music_Santhosh musical @sash041075”

Talking about the motion poster, the 1-minute 21-second video has Dhanush in not one, but two completely different getups, but both as a gangster. The actor at first can be seen in a complete rowdy avatar with a white shirt teamed with white dhoti, armed with machine gun and pistols in his hands all set to screen ablaze with bullets.

In the other avatar, the actor is also seen donning an orange suit and black shirt as he is seated on a chair sporting a grin on his face, flanked by his fellow gang members.

More about D40, the gangster thriller is been filmed in Chennai and UK. The Dhanush starrer has the gorgeous and talented Mollywood actress Aishwarya Lekshmi as the film’s leading lady.

The action thriller also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo of Games Of Thrones fame in a pivotal role. The Dhanush starrer is been produced by S.Sashikanth under Y Not Studios.

