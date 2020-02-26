Karan Kundra Does Not Want To Become The Next Salman Khan Or Shah Rukh Khan; Here’s Why!

In a world where everyone is trying to be at the place that megastars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are; actor Karan Kundra says that he does not want to become the next Salman or Shah Rukh Khan! Now as shocking as it does sound, the Mubarakan actor is not someone to mince his words. Karan, who shot to fame with the daily soap, Kitani Mohabbat Hai also opened up about making the transit from tv to films.

Opening up about his career, and the pace at which he is evolving as an actor, Karan says that he is very careful about the projects that he associates himself with. After making his debut with Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan and doing films like 1921, Karan now has Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to look forward to.

Opening up about his experience of working on the film, Karan has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “Working with her has opened my eyes. I know I wouldn’t be the first choice for her as she prefers to work with ‘serious actors’ (laughs), and I come across as someone who’s fun and loves to chill. I’ve struggled a lot to get the film. I know it’s not a ₹200 crore film, but for my journey, it’s important to work with Alankrita. I’m a young actor and will have my own journey. I don’t want to be Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan.”

Further giving his stand about there being a bias about TV actors in the film industry, Karan signed off saying, “There’s nothing called TV acting and movie acting. Acting is acting. Talk to directors Vikram Bhatt, Anees, and Alankrita, they’ll tell you what I bring to the table. We, TV actors, are technically very strong. There have been casting directors who told me ‘Aap toh TV karte ho, woh kam kar do’… They also said that Sushant didn’t do TV after doing a film, so I shouldn’t as well. I feel that you can either be a leader or a follower and I want to be the latter.”

