Here’s Samantha Akkineni’s Take On Jaanu’s Not So Good Run At The Box Office

Post delivering three hits in a row last year with Super Deluxe, Majili and Oh! Baby, fans of actress Samantha Akkineni had huge expectations with the her first release of 2020, Jaanu. The film released early this month and was said to be one of the most anticipated releases in Tollywood, but unfortunately, post its release the film couldn’t stand up to its expectations which Samantha fans had from it.

Though Samantha received praises and compliments from her fans and cine-goers following her act in the film, unfortunately, the film couldn’t garner much moolah at the ticket windows at theatres.

The actress posted a message in the form of a tweet from one of her fans yesterday where the fan had mentioned how much he loved Samantha’s act in Jaanu. The Samantha fan said: “How @Samanthaprabhu2’s performance in #Jaanu made me appreciate the film for what it is. A little late maybe, but here’s my two cents about the film. More of a personalised take than a regular review.”

Samantha who was overwhelmed with the positive response from her fan in her reply had a tweet that read: “Thank you…. irrespective of the box office result … this film changed me… i learnt to give a little more of myself to my art.. and for that I will always be grateful for #Jaanu.. your kind words will stay with me.”

About Jaanu, the film which released on 7th February was a Telugu remake of Tamil super-hit ’96. The original i.e ’96 which released in 2018 had a great run in theatres and had set box office ablaze then. The original had Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi with actress Trisha Krishnan in lead.

In the Telugu remake i.e Jaanu, Samantha was paired opposite Sharwanand.

