Thug Life, starring Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, and others, has already emerged as a big flop and is spending its final days in theatres. Before the release, the least expected thing from the film was to cross the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Unfortunately, it won’t be able to do that, thus emerging as a much bigger failure than Indian 2. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 11 days!

Fares poorly during the second weekend

Surrounded by negative reviews and word-of-mouth, the Kollywood action drama failed to pick up the momentum at any point. After concluding the opening week on a disastrous note, expectations were very low for the second weekend. Sticking to its poor trend, the film earned less than 4 crore gross globally during the second weekend.

How much did Thug Life earn at the worldwide box office in 11 days?

At the Indian box office, Thug Life did a business of 2.48 crore net during the last weekend, pushing the overall tally to 46.48 crore net after 11 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic total stands at just 54.84 crores. Overseas, it has earned 41 crore gross so far.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Thug Life has earned a disappointing total of 95.84 crore gross at the worldwide box office. From here, the film will add a few more lakhs to its tally and will leave theatres mostly by this Friday.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 46.48 crores

India gross – 54.84 crores

Overseas gross – 41 crores

Worldwide gross – 95.84 crores

Might surpass Suriya’s Retro

Suriya’s Retro is one of Kollywood’s biggest films this year, and it too ended its run on a disappointing note. It earned a lifetime collection of 97.44 crore gross. Before closing its run completely, the Kamal Haasan starrer might try to beat it.

More about the film

Thug Life is directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran, Mani Ratnam, and Siva Ananth. Reportedly, it is made on a staggering budget of 200 crores.

