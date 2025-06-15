Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, starring Tom Cruise, inches closer to beating its predecessor, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One’s domestic haul after earning favorable numbers on its 4th weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has been pushed down in the domestic box office chart with the release of How to Train Your Dragon and Materialists. However, despite losing the IMAX screens and 554 theaters in North America, Tom Cruise’s presence has a stronghold. Mission: Impossible 8 continues to mint in ample cash to emerge as a financial success at the end of its run, whenever that happens.

Mission: Impossible 8’s 4th weekend collection at the domestic box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s latest report via X [formerly Twitter], Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected a solid $10.3 million on its 4th three-day weekend in North America, despite losing the screens and the new releases. It has witnessed a decline of -30.4% from last weekend and has hit the $166.3 million cume domestically.

Inches closer to beating Dead Reckoning in North America

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – Part One was released in 2023 and underperformed at the box office due to Barbie and Oppenheimer‘s clash. For the unversed, the 7th installment collected $172.64 million in its theatrical run at the domestic box office. The Final Reckoning needs around $6.5 million to surpass the domestic haul of Dead Reckoning. Mission: Impossible 8 will achieve this feat in the following weekend. It will become the 6th highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Take a look at the performance of Mission: Impossible films at the North American box office (highest to lowest):

1. Mission: Impossible – Fallout – $220.15 million

2. Mission: Impossible II – $215.40 million

3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – $209.39 million

4. Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – $195.04 million

5. Mission: Impossible – $180.98 million

6. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – $172.64 million

7. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $166.3 million (24 days)

8. Mission: Impossible III – $134.03 million

More about the film

Mission: Impossible 8, released on May 23, is the sequel to Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, following Tom Cruise and his team’s Impossible Mission Force to achieve an impossible task. He and his team must prevent the rogue AI Entity from unleashing global destruction against humanity. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is one of the most expensive films in Hollywood.

