Disney’s Lilo & Stitch continues to be a box office juggernaut in North America and overseas. It has amassed $350 million+ so far in North America, and with that, it has beaten Clint Eastwood’s American Sniper, moving closer to achieving a notable feat. Keep scrolling for more.

Clint Eastwood’s film is a biographical war drama based on Chris Kyle’s memoir of the same name with Scott McEwen and Jim Defelice. On the other hand, the Disney live-action remake has lost its ruling position due to the release of How to Train Your Dragon and Materialists. But slowing it down is not possible. It is still collecting favorable numbers worldwide.

Lilo & Stitch’s box office performance in North America

Lilo & Stitch collected $4.7 million on its fourth Friday at the box office in North America, a drop of only 49.9% from last week. The film also lost multiple screens in North America, and it is currently running in 3675 theaters. After running in the theaters for 22 days, the film has hit $355.57 million. It is the second 2025 release to cross this significant milestone domestically.

Beats American Sniper, moving closer to an interesting feat domestically

Clint Eastwood‘s American Sniper features Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller, Luke Grimes, Jake McDorman, Cory Hardrict, Kevin Lacz, Navid Negahban, and Keir O’Donnell in crucial roles. The movie collected $350.1 million in its theatrical run in North America. It is among the top 75 highest-grossers list domestically.

Lilo Stitch has surpassed that collection with its $355.57 million gross in less than a month. The 2025 release has also surpassed Furious 7’s $353.0 million and Aladdin’s $355.55 million, becoming the #71 highest-grossing film at the domestic box office [via Box Office Mojo]. It will beat Inside Out’s $356.46 million to crack the top 70 highest-grossing films ever domestically.

Worldwide collection update

Internationally, the live-action remake has collected $459.6 million and allied to the $355.57 million domestic total to hit the $815.17 million cume worldwide. It will cross the $850 million milestone this weekend. Lilo & Stitch was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $355.57 million

International – $459.6 million

Worldwide – $815.17 million

