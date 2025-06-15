How to Train Your Dragon has opened worldwide and is earning positive reviews everywhere, including in China. The live-action remake witnessed a magnificent hike on its second release day in China and is headed for a spectacular opening weekend in the country. Keep scrolling for more.

It debuted at #1 in the domestic box office chart, which was ruled by Lilo & Stitch. The Disney live-action movie had been isolated at the top spot, but it has now got its competition. However, it did not drop at #2 but at the #3 rank owing to another new release, Materialists. The Universal Pictures movie will record the biggest opening weekend in North America.

How to Train Your Dragon box office collection day 2 in China

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando‘s report via X [formerly Twitter], How to Train Your Dragon collected a remarkable $4.7 million on Saturday, day 2. The movie experienced a hike of +104.3% on day 2 from its opening day on Friday. The film has hit the $7 million cume in two days at the box office in China.

Tracking to have a spectacular opening weekend at the box office in China

The report further mentioned that it had accumulated $585K in pre-sales for Sunday, day 3 of the film in China. It plays over 119K screenings today, losing 3K from yesterday. It is projected to earn between $10 and $11 million on its three-day opening weekend in China. It will reportedly be the biggest opening for a Hollywood live-action remake post-COVID, even beating Lilo & Stitch’s debut in the country.

More about the film

The film is about an ancient threat that endangers both Vikings and dragons on the island of Berk. The friendship between Hiccup, an inventive Viking, and Toothless, a Night Fury dragon, becomes the key to both species forging a new future together. It has recorded the biggest opening day collection in the franchise, earning $35.6 million domestically. Since it was released in a few places earlier, the film has amassed $42.6 million worldwide.

How to Train Your Dragon was released in the theaters on June 13.

Box Office Summary

North America – $35.6 million

International – $7.00 million

Worldwide – $42.6 million

