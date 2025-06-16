Universal Pictures’ How to Train Your Dragon debuted with a bang at the box office in North America. It has exceeded the industry’s projection by a significant margin and beaten Oppenheimer’s debut weekend collection as one of the studio’s biggest weekend debuts post-COVID. Keep scrolling for more.

The live-action remake has been awarded an A on CinemaScore. It also recorded the biggest opening weekend in the franchise, which was all animated features. This is the first live-action remake in the series and tells the story of the OG film only. It is nostalgic to witness Gerard Butler in the live-action role of Stoic the Vast.

How much has the live-action remake earned at the domestic box office on its opening weekend?

How to Train Your Dragon, released this Friday, was projected to earn between $65 million and $75 million at the domestic box office. The live-action remake exceeded its projection and collected $83.7 million on its three-day opening weekend. It ended Lilo & Stitch’s rule at the domestic box office chart and debuted at the #1 rank.

Record opening weekend in the franchise

The live-action movie registers the biggest opening weekend at the box office domestically [via Box Office Mojo]. It has scored 52.2% more than the biggest opening weekend collection among the animated movies in the entire franchise.

How to Train Your Dragon [live-action] – $83.7 million How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – $55 million How to Train Your Dragon 2 – $49.5 million How to Train Your Dragon [animated OG] – $43.7 million

It is almost twice what the OG animated feature earned on its debut weekend.

Smashed Oppenheimer’s debut weekend collection!

The live-action remake also surpassed Oppenheimer‘s $82.5 million opening weekend as Universal’s fifth-biggest debut in the post-COVID era. The film surpassed Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus’ opening day collection. It is headed for an excellent run at the box office.

How to Train Your Dragon, starring Mason Thames, Nico Parker, Gabriel Howell, Julian Dennison, Bronwyn James, Harry Trevaldwyn, Peter Serafinowicz, Nick Frost, and Gerard Butler, was released on June 13.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box-office updates and stories!

Must Read: Sinners North America Box Office: Surpasses The First Summer Blockbuster With Its $270 Million+ Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News