Many years before the celebrated Hollywood filmmaker Christopher Nolan gave us blockbuster films like Oppenheimer and Interstellar, he directed what is arguably his most underrated movie. And it came out right after the superhero flick Batman Begins (2005). Can you guess which film that was? We are talking about the gripping psychological thriller ‘The Prestige,’ which featured Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale in the lead roles. Read on to know more about the film, why it remains a must-watch, and where to stream it on OTT.

The Prestige – Plot & Cast

Set in 1890s London, the film’s plot revolves around how two ambitious magicians, Alfred Borden (Christian Bale) and Rupert Angier (Hugh Jackman), turn fierce rivals after a tragic accident. Their obsession with outwitting each other and knowing each other’s magic tricks leads to a relentless battle with devastating consequences. The film also features Michael Caine and Scarlett Johansson in key supporting roles.

The Prestige – Critical Acclaim & Audience Feedback

The film is Certified Fresh and holds a critics’ score of 77% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes, with a much higher audience score of 92%. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Full of twists and turns, The Prestige is a dazzling period piece that never stops challenging the audience.” Moreover, the film has an excellent user rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb. It was a one-of-a-kind film when it came out in 2006, and it remains just as remarkable today. So, if you haven’t seen it, now’s the perfect time to stream it.

Where to Watch The Prestige On OTT?

The Christopher Nolan film is currently available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹119.

What’s Next For Christopher Nolan?

Christopher Nolan is busy these days with his next directorial project, The Odyssey, a cinematic adaptation of the ancient Greek poet Homer’s epic poem of the same name. The highly anticipated movie features Matt Damon as the Greek king Odysseus and Tom Holland as his son Telemachus. The story focuses on his long and perilous journey back home. The film is slated for a theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

The Prestige Trailer

You can watch the official trailer of The Prestige here to get a sneak peek at its plot, characters, and setting.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 5 Powerful LGBTQ+ Films That Celebrate Identity, Love, & Resilience — From Milk to Moonlight

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News