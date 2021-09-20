Advertisement

The Kapil Sharma Show continues to shine by inviting fresh faces as special guests. Sunday’s episode saw veteran Bollywood playback singers, Udit Narayan, Anuradha Paudwal and Kumar Sanu gracing the couch on the show. As expected, the episode was full of blasts.

The episode had a lot of Gupshup and exchange of super funny yet unknown stories about the veteran trio. Not just the special guests, the show was made a memorable one by Kapil and Krushna Abhishek‘s antics.

One of the funniest moments where Krushna mocking Kumar Sanu’s evergreen track, Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana, by travelling on a bullock cart to symbolise a slow pace (Dheere Dheere means slow in English).

Udit Narayan couldn’t control himself as he took a funny dig at Kumar Sanu by saying, “Dheere dheere se iski zindagi mein kitni aayi, chali gayi, ab bhi baaki hai (So many came into his life slowly, left and there are still more to come). He added, “Abhi tak bhi iska dil bhara nahi hai (He is still not satisfied).”

Another funny moment was when Kapil asked Anuradha Paudwal, who in her opinion between Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan is the ‘shararati’ (mischievous) one, Anuradha was quick to respond with “he is mischievous” while pointing towards Udit Narayan. But amidst pearls of laughter, Udit was pointing towards her! So, who amongst the two is ‘shararati’ (mischievous) after all?

Anuradha Paudwal then reminisced about an incident during the recording of a song, “He (Udit) was so jovial that one could not guess if he was lying or telling the truth.”

