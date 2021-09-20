Advertisement

Krushna Abhishek is a very talented comedian. Time and again, he has played different roles and tickled our funny bones. Despite spreading so much positivity, one thing that always becomes negative is the issues with his ‘mama’ Govinda. Everyone is very well aware of the latest rift that happened due to The Kapil Sharma Show. But it seems he won’t stop mentioning him! Read on for details.

As most know, it all began when Krushna refused to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring his mama and mami. Later, Sunita Ahuja came out in the open and bashed the comedian for washing dirty linen in public. She continued to do the same and called Kashmera Shah, a bad bahu!

Amidst it all, Krushna Abhishek has mentioned Govinda again in the latest episode of the comedy show. We saw Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and Anuradha Paudwal grace Kapil’s show. Krushna, in his character Sapna, upon greeting Udit said, “Aapko dekhke Mamaji ki yaad aa gayi.”

This left Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh in splits. However, none of the legendary singers left any reaction to the statement.

Meanwhile, Krushna Abhishek issued an apology to Govinda and his wife Sunita yet again and said he wanted to sort things out.

“Mama mami main chahta hoon yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solved kardein parivaar ki, kyunki hum sab eik doosre ko pyaar karte hai.. Bhale internal issues hote hai.. Woh bhi solve ho jaayein bas yehi pray karta hoon (I wish Lord Ganesha helps us in resolving the conflict between the two families) ,” he told the paps during Ganesh visarjan recently.

