Over the last couple of days, there has been a lot said between Govinda-Sunita Ahuja and Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah. While the feud between the mama-bhanja is not new, it intensified when Krushna was absent from The Kapil Sharma Show episode that feature the comedy actor and his wife. Following that Chi Chi’s wife bashed the star.

In response, Krushna’s wife Kashmera also took a dig at the Coolie No 1 actor and his wife by saying “Main sach kahun toh iss pure fasad me mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai. Yeh log mere liye pichle panch saal se exist nahi karte.” Now, Sunita has responded to her statement and has made some brutal remarks.

During a recent interaction with ETimes, while talking about the issue, especially Kashmera Shah’s recent reply, Sunita Ahuja said, “I don’t reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. I don’t want to take anybody’s name.”

Continuing talking about the ongoing bad blood between the two households, Sunita Ahuja said that what Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah are doing is only for footage. She stated, “I have so much work to do in my life. I handle my husband Govinda’s work. I don’t want to get into these nonsensical things. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna’s side. We don’t need the footage. The people who need footage do such things.”

She added, “It has happened a thousand times that he is ready to say sorry and even several times, I have patched up. But, we can’t ignore bad things again and again, we also have some self-respect.”

Talking about Kashmera Shah and her behaviour, Sunita Ahuja further said, “I don’t know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda’s wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don’t have time to look at such people.”

With Sunita Ahuja now commenting, we wonder how long it’s going to be before Kashmera Shah replies back.

