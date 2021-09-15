Advertisement

The sour relations between Krushna Abhishek and Govinda, his wife Sunita Ahuja are known to everyone. It all started after Kashmera Shah‘s indirect dig at Chi Chi. Ever since Krushna and his maternal uncle can’t see eye to eye. But now, it seems like we will get to see a reconciliation very soon and Krushna has poured in some heart-melting words for Chi Chi and Sunita.

Recently, Govinda and his wife were the special guests on The Kapil Sharma Show. For their episode, Krushna decided not to shoot as it would have created a ruckus, causing problems for Kapil. After Krushna backed out, Sunita responded with some strong words for Krushna and even maintained that she will not forgive him.

Advertisement

Now, as per SpotboyE, Krushna Abhishek is ready to reconcile with his maternal uncle Govinda and his wife Sunita. But he thinks they will not forgive him. He says, “I know my mami (Sunita) said a lot of things against me. Of course, I was upset. But now I feel they are so angry with me because they love me the most. Saying something as filmy as ‘I don’t want to see his face ever again’ shows they are hurt. And you can only get hurt by someone who loves you.”

“I know they love me a lot. Or else why this anger? Yeh shabd sirf maa yaa baap hi bol sakte hain when they are upset with their children. I want this to be written by you: I love my mama (Govinda) and mami. I seek their forgiveness. I’ve tried many times. But they won’t accept my apology. And therein lies the problem. I don’t know why they are not willing to forgive me when I am like their child. So many times in so many interviews I’ve said that we will resolve our issues, and they’ve said so too. But we are still at loggerheads,” Krushna Abhishek adds.

“I love my mama and mami. Their hostility disturbs me. Main andar se dukhee hoon. I am tired of this hostility. They are like my parents. The words Maamee used, ‘Main shakal nahin dekhna chahti’ are the words my own parents use when they are upset with me. Yeh to filmon mein Maa Bete ko ya Bhai Bhai ko bolta hai. It’s not used in any other relationship. It’s filmy. But it’s okay. We are proud to be a filmy family,” Krushna adds further, hinting at reconciliation.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan Was Asked Who Will Host KBC After Him: “Till I Am 60, I Don’t See Anyone Else”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube