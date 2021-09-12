Advertisement

The feud between mama-bhanja Krushna Abhishek and Govinda is not new; they have made headlines for talking ill about each other in shows or in the press. Recently, when Krushna skipped Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the latter’s wife bashed the comedian for insulting his family name. Now, Krushna’s wife and actress Kashmera Shah hits back at Sunita, scroll below to read the scoop.

In a media interview, Sunita slammed Krushna and talked about the matter, she even went on to say that the comedian is not talented enough to give a hit show without using his mama’s name.

Talking to Aaj Tak, Kashmera Shah said, “Main sach kahun toh iss pure fasad me mujhe do paise ka interest nahi hai. Yeh log mere liye pichle panch saal se exist nahi karte. Inke baare me main kuch baat nahi karna chahti, warna unhe dene ke liye mere paas karara jawab hai”

The former Bigg Boss contestant also said that Krushna Abhishek’s fans have supported him in the past and trolled Sunita Ahuja for talking ill about his talent. “Aisa wahi bolte hai jinhe talent ki samajh nahi hoti, aur khud bhi talented nahi hote hai.”

Recently when the Bol Bachchan actor was spotted taking home the Ganpati idol, several media people asked his about his unhealthy relationship with Govinda and Sunita, he said, “Mama mami… Main chahata hu yeh bhi problem Ganpati ji solve karde parivar ki kyuki hum sab ek doosre ko pyaar karte hai… Bhale internal issues hote hai..woh bhi solve hojaye bas yehi pray karta hu.”

For the unversed, the two parties have been at loggerheads due to Kashmera Shah, when she made a tweet about ‘people who dance for money,’ the statement was taken in a wrong way by Sunita Ahuja, who thought it was a taunt to her husband and actor Govinda.

