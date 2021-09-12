Advertisement

After Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai earlier this year, we now hear superstar Salman Khan is set for his second direct to digital premiere. Wondering what we are talking about? Well, as per reports coming in, Salman and brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s upcoming gangster drama, Antim – The Final Truth is gearing up for a Zee 5 release. But that’s not it.

The report further states that the Mahesh Manjrekar directorial is likely to follow in the steps of Radhe and release in a couple of single screens too while enjoying a digital premiere. Read on to know the deets we have about it.

Shedding light on how Antim is likely to release, a source close to film’s production told Bollywood Hungama, “Salman Khan felt that Antim is more of a relaunch for Aayush Sharma and with cinema halls being shut in Maharashtra, it’s best to bring the film on digital platforms to make it reach the target audience.”

The insider added that keeping the above statement in mind, Zee and Salman Khan (producers) have devised a release plan for Antim. Talking about the same, the source said, “The team is contemplating on a hybrid release i.e. a Zee 5 premiere + a theatrical release in single screens across India. Both Salman and Zee are aware that multiplexes won’t agree to release their film, and hence are clear on a strict single screen release for fans across the country.”

The insider added that this release plan is in place to give fans the option to either watch the film in the comfort of their homes or step out and for the big screen experience. The source explained, “It’s still not clear if the release will be using pay per view or a direct premiere. All the plans are being worked up and an official announcement is expected soon. At this point of time, the chances of an exclusive theatrical release are bleak, until and unless things change drastically in the days to come.”

The source wrapped up by stating that the producers of the Salman Khan-Aayusha Sharma led film are keeping all their release options open and may tweak it as they near the release. The source also added that just like Khan’s Radhe, Antim will open exclusively in cinema halls outside India.

Talking about the film, it features Aayush Sharma as a gangster while Salman Khan plays a Sikh cop. The film also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nikitin Dheer, Sayaji Shinde and Sharad Ponkshe. Varun Dhawan has a special appearance in the Ganesh special track Vighnaharta that was released recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

