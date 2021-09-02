Advertisement

The entire nation is in shock due to the untimely demise of Sidharth Shukla. The Bigg Boss 13 winner succumb to a heart attack as per initial reports. In the television world, the actor had a huge reputation and enjoyed fandom across all age groups. Our Bollywood’s Dilwale star once witnessed Shukla’s crazy following, while shooting for a film.

For the unversed, Sidharth made his Bollywood debut with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. He was part of the film along with Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Once during a promotional event ahead of Humpty Sharma’s release, Varun had shared an interesting incident with the media.

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla were shooting in Borivali and the Dilwale actor was stunned by Sidharth’s fandom. “In Borivali, we were shooting… First, there were a couple of aunties, and I didn’t pay much attention thinking there was a kids’ market nearby. Then some school kids came calling Sidharth’s name, that’s when I realized there’s going to be a problem,” Varun had said.

Post Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, the duo met in Bigg Boss house. Varun Dhawan had entered the house for promotions, while Sidharth was a contestant.

Meanwhile, fans all across the country and even celebrities from the entertainment industry are mourning the loss of Sidharth Shukla. Saumya Tandon wrote, “Shocked and Speechless. Om Shanti #SiddharthShukla. Sending my prayers to the family, to bear the pain. Can’t imagine what the parents must be going through. Terribly sorry and sad.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Shocked beyond words!! Gone toooooo soon…. Condolences to his family, loved ones. – He was loved by millions. #SiddharthShukla you will be missed – rest in peace brother. Om Shanti.”

