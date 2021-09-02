Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is alone completing half of Bollywood’s yearly quota it seems. Every month the Bollywood superstar manages to make headlines for different projects. The most recent out of his illustrious line up is Oh My God 2, and as per the latest update, the team has already gone on floors with the sequel. Now the latest update has some more details about the movie to offer and leave the fans asking for more.

Oh My God starring Akshay, Paresh Rawal and Mithun Chakraborty released almost a decade ago in 2012. The movie marketed as a comedy-drama was much more and soon caught momentum amid the audience resulting in the massive success. That has now equipped the makers to make a sequel to the hit flick with Kumar reprising his part and Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam joining him. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Now as per the latest update on Bollywood Hungama, just like first part was based on superstition and religious fanaticism, the second part will be based on the Indian education system. While Pankaj Tripathi will be the main man, Akshay Kumar will reprise Lord Krishna.

“While the first film was based on religion, Oh My God 2 will be based in the Indian education system. Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the main protagonist while Akshay Kumar will return in his previous role as Lord Krishna,” the source said.

“The story of Oh My God 2 has been crafted in such a way that it will lend itself to the involvement of Akshay‘s character, integrating the two seamlessly. The movie will also explore topics such as exam pressures and college admissions,” source added.

As per Director Amit Rai, the movie has gone on floors. While Pankaj Tripathi is now filming his solo scenes now and Yami Gautam will be joining soon. Akshay Kumar will be joining in October.

