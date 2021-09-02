Advertisement

Tiger 3 has resumed in full swing. Just a few days back, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif flew to Russia. They are indulged in a 45-day foreign schedule. Now, none other than Emraan Hashmi will be joining the team for the outdoor shoot.

As per the reports flowing in, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have wrapped the shoot in Russia and have already moved to Turkey. And to kick-start Turkey’s schedule, Emraan has made a grand entry. The yet-to-be-confirmed villain will be soon joining the team.

A few hours back, Emraan Hashmi shared a selfie post on Instagram, confirming his flight to Tiger 3. As usual, Emraan didn’t give a clue about his Tiger movie. But who cares, as him being the villain in opposite to Salman is an open secret now. By the time we are writing about it, the Chehre actor might have already joined the team

Captioning his post, Emraan Hashmi wrote, “Catching a red eye flight to (Turkey flag’s emoticon).”

Here’s the post:

Backed by YRF, Tiger 3 is being helmed by Maneesh Sharma.

Meanwhile, other than Emraan’s selfie post, Salman Khan too is making headlines due to his fan pictures from Turkey. Previously, Salman’s look from the sets of the film went viral on social media. In the pictures, the superstar was seen with a heavy beard and a wig with long hair. He was also seen wearing a white t-shirt with ripped denim and completed his look with a checkered jacket with a hoodie and a pair of grey sneakers.

The film had initially kicked off in Mumbai and now has moved to international locations. Reportedly, Salman Khan and Katrina will head to Vienna after finishing off the current schedule.

