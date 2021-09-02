Shilpa Shetty Is Seen Laughing Her Heart Out For The First Time Ever Since Raj Kundra Arrest & We Truly Missed This Side – Watch!

Advertisement

A lot has happened ever since Raj Kundra got arrested for the alleged creation and publication of p*rn content. Actress and wife Shilpa Shetty was questioned in the case too but maintained that the videos are not adult content. Amidst it all, she was missing from Super Dancer Chapter 4 as a judge. As the actress has made her comeback, she is returning to other promotions as well. Read on for details!

Many kept wondering if Shilpa would return to Super Dancer Chapter 4 at all. There were also rumours of her replacement with actress Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor. However, as the negativity died down, she made her comeback on the reality show. A recent promo witnesses her laugh her heart out on another chat show!

Shilpa Shetty will be soon seen on Social Media Star With Janice. She graces the show with comedian Nick. The first promo has been unveiled and it witnesses the actress laughing her heart out. There seems to be no ending to the happy times and honestly, we missed this side of hers.

Shilpa Shetty looked all gracious and flaunted her diva side as she wore a white shirt and paired it up with a blue sequin skirt. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. In the video, she stood up as she couldn’t control her laughter and we are only curious to know what was the joke!

Check out a glimpse of the show below:

Meanwhile, before the backlash arrives, one has to note that the video ft Shilpa was shot back in July. It is only now that the episode is going on-air.

Raj Kundra, on the other hand, is still under NCB custody.

