Advertisement

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband, businessman Raj Kundra was arrested last month on the allegations of producing and distributing p*rnographic content through application programs. Since then several actresses, including Sherlyn Chopra, had made allegations against him.

Chopra had alleged that Kundra wanted different videos in the app, which are glamour, high fashion, fitness, fun and other things. She also alleged that initially the concept was only glamour but later it shifted to semi-nude and nudity.

Advertisement

Now Sherlyn Chopra has shared a two minute long clip where she questions Shilpa Shetty‘s statement made on her dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Chopra questioned Shilpa’s statements about lauding Rani Laxmi Bai. She asked whether the Hungama 2 actress had any sympathy for the alleged victims involved in Raj Kundra’s case pornography case.

Sherlyn said, “You expressed that you bow down to all those women who bravely face all the challenges of life, does that also include those helpless victims who courageously recorded their statements at different police stations?” Not just that, she also alleged that how Shilpa’s fans harassed her on social media.

Sherlyn Chopra said, “These days whenever I post anything on social media, your followers troll me saying that my pictures are photoshopped. But let me tell you that all the investigating agencies of the country are much educated than you, me and your followers. They know how to get into the details. Also, a few days ago I read you post about faith, which made me feel very good. I feel that belief is such a powerful force that it can spread light even in the most hopeless situations. I request you, that being a female, please show some sympathy towards all those helpless girls, who have been urging for justice. They have complete faith in the law of the land.” Take a look at the video below:

So what do you think about Sherlyn Chopra’s video message? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s Bodyguard Prakash Singh’s Big Fat Paycheck Is More Than What CEO’s Earn!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube